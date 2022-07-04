'Ruthless Aggression' From Virat Kohli After Alex Lees' Run Out Draws Mixed Reactions on Twitter

Former India captain Virat Kohli once again displayed his ruthless aggression on the field during Day 4 of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston. Kohli was all charged up when India picked up the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope and Alex Lees after Tea on Monday. Captain Bumrah got the better of Pope on the first ball after the Tea break as he angled the ball away from him and England’s number 3 edged it behind the stumps.

While Alex Lees, who scored a counter-attacking half-century to provide England with a brisk start in a 378-run chase, was run out by Mohammed Shami on 56.

Kohli celebrated his heart out on both occasions as the Indian fans were all charged up as the big wickets turned the momentum in India’s favour.

The 33-year-old received mixed responses from the fans on social media as some said that Kohli’s aggression is much needed in Test cricket while others were highly unimpressed with his antics.

Earlier in the Test, Kohli was engaged in an altercation with Jonny Bairstow. On day 3, the English batter was constantly getting beaten outside off stump by Mohammed Shami. That’s when Kohli said something to him to which he fired back. This left Kohli angry; he then let loose his verbal volleys at the batter. In the end, the former India skipper grabbed his catch and blew a kiss when he was taking the long walk back to the pavilion.

Meanwhile on Day 4, England openers Lees and Zak Crawley have set the platform for the hosts for the massive 378-run target against a high-quality India bowling attack. The English openers shared a 107-run stand for the opening wicket as they started the chase with the ‘BazBall’ philosophy to counter-attack the Indian bowlers.

Lees took the counter-attack to the Indian bowlers who were looking confident with a 378-run target on the scoreboard. The southpaw has faced 61 balls so far and has hit 8 boundaries to reach 56 after a poor outing in the first innings where he was dismissed by Bumrah on 6.

