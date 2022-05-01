Ruturaj Gaikwad Equals Sachin Tendulkar's Record to Score Joint-Fastest 1000 Runs in IPL

Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad became the joint-fastest player to score 1000 runs in Indian Premier League history. He equalled batting great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hitting 1000 runs in 31 IPL innings. In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gaikwad slammed Marco Jansen for a maximum on the first ball of the sixth over to reach the four-digit mark in IPL.

The 25-year-old, who won the Orange Cap last season, has not been at his best in IPL 2022, but he regained his form at the right time against SRH to help his team get a solid start.

Fastest to score 1000 runs in IPL

31 innings - Sachin Tendulkar

31 innings - Ruturaj Gaikwad

34 innings - Suresh Raina

35 innings - Rishabh Pant

35 innings - Devdutt Padikkal

Gaikwad’s IPL journey started in 2020 when he scored 204 runs in 6 matches while 2021 was the standout year for him with 635 runs in 16 matches. The stylish batter played a pivotal role in CSK’s fourth IPL title win last season.

However, the ongoing season has not been the best for him as before the SRH clash he scored only one 50-plus score as CSK had a horror start to the season with just two wins in 8 matches.

Gaikwad completed his fifty against Sunrisers in 33 balls with a boundary off Umran Malik’s delivery.

Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni returned as Chennai Super Kings captain in the clash against SRH after Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down from the position on Saturday. Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first as CSK made a couple of changes to the XI.

Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube made places for Devon Conway and Simarjeet Singh in the CSK line-up as Dhoni made a big statement on his IPL future.

“You’ll definitely see me in the yellow jersey, whether it is this one, or some other one, you never know. You need to realise the current situation. We have dropped catches, those are the things you want to omit. Those are the areas you need to work on. We have a couple of changes. Bravo and Dube are out. Devon and Simarjeet Singh are in," Dhoni said at the toss.

