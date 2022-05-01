Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain also brought a positive change in luck for the yellow army. They went out to bat with an Indian and an overseas opening combination and the results were mind-blowing. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway stitched a 182-run stand, setting the record for the highest-ever opening partnership for CSK in the tournament history. Their collective efforts helped the defending champions set a mammoth 203-run target for the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCS Stadium in Pune. (SRH vs CSK, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score)

The duo took full advantage of Hyderabad being forced to bowl part-time off-spin of Aiden Markram as main off-spinner Washington Sundar walked off due to an injury to his hand while trying to save a boundary at deep square leg, taking 36 runs off his three overs.

Gaikwad was on course to reach his second IPL century but fell short by just one run, slicing a slower, short ball off T Natarajan to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at a backward point. He finished for 99, including six boundaries and as many maximums.

Be it fans at the stadium or people on social media, all of them were left astonished by the rollicking innings played by Ruturaj. Reactions began to pour in netizens showered praise on the CSK opener. Here are some of the reactions:

On the other hand, Conway picked up pace after starting slow. He reached his maiden IPL fifty off 39 balls in the 15th over, getting a top-edge on a pull-off Marco Jansen for six. He then thumped the tall left-arm pacer for another four and six to take 20 runs off the over. The Kiwi batter further slammed Natarajan for a six and two fours in the last three overs to help Chennai go past the 200-run mark despite MS Dhoni falling for eight in the final over.

