RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club:

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club need to acquire two crucial points when they face Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club on Tuesday, April 19 at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram. Bawngkawn South Cricket Club are yet to open their account in the competition. They have lost all four matches to occupy the last place in the points table.

Bawngkawn’s dished out a below-average batting performance in their most recent encounter against Kulikwan Cricket Club. While chasing the target of 142 in 20 overs, the team ended up scoring only 74 runs.

On the contrary, Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club are doing extremely well in the competition. They have taken second place in the standings with three wins and one loss. The team defeated Chhinga Veng Cricket Club in its last game by 19 runs. C Vanlalhruaia was the star performer for his team as he scored 51 runs to take his team to a total of 156 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

RVCC vs BSCC Telecast

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Bawngkawn South Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

RVCC vs BSCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RVCC vs BSCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 1:00 PM IST on April 19, Tuesday.

RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Remruatdika Ralte

Vice-Captain - Vanlalthafamkima

Suggested Playing XI for RVCC vs BSCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima, Michael Lalhmachhuana

All-rounders: Reuben Lalhruaizela, Remruatdika Ralte, Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Zoramthanga

Bowlers: Lalrinfela Zadeng, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela

RVCC vs BSCC Probable XIs:

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: B Laltlanmawia, C Vanlalhruaia (wk), Lalhmachhuana, Johan Lalbiakkima, Remruatdika Ralte (c), Vanmalsawma, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Vanlalthafamkima, Albert Ramthlanpuia

Bawngkawn South Cricket Club: Lalmalsawma Khawlhring, Lalnunthara Ngutre (c & wk), Lalnuntluanga Langel, Zoramthanga, Michael Lalhmachhuana, Malsawmdinpuia, K Lalthazuala, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Lalrinfela, Arbin Sahi, R Lalhlimpuia

