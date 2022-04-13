RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction: Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's MCL T20 RVCC vs CHC match, April 13, Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram, 9:00 AM IST

RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 match 5 between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club: Both Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club have a win in their kitty. Both the teams kick-started their MCL T20 campaign with a solid victory. RVCC, in their match against Kulikawn Cricket Club, displayed a power-hitting game and registered a win by 21 runs.

The Chanmarians Cricket Club put up a blistering performance with the willow against Bawngkawn South Cricket Club, and then showcased their prowess with the ball. CHC defeated BSCC by 79 runs.

While cricket fans are in for a thriller match, Chanmarians Cricket Club are the favourites and they could take the match home by a close margin.

Ahead of the match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Chanmarians Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

RVCC vs CHC Telecast

The Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club clash will live telecast on Fancode.

RVCC vs CHC Match Details

The RVCC vs CHC match will be played at the Suaka Cricket Ground, Mizoram on Wednesday, April 12, at 9:00 am IST.

RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: M.Lalhruaizela Vice-Captain: B.Zothansanga

Suggested Playing XI for RVCC vs CHC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C Vanlalhruaia, Saidingliana Sailo

Batsmen: Johan Lalbiakkima, K Lalremruata, Lalrinsanga

All-rounders: Joseph Lalthankhuma, M Lalhruaizela

Bowlers: Lalrinfela Zadeng, Bobby Zothansanga, Lalnunkima Varte, Lalhruaitluanga

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chanmarians Cricket Club Possible Staring XI:

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club Predicted Starting Line-up: C.Vanlalhruaia (wk), L.Ralte, J.Lalbiakkima, A.Ramthlanpuia, Vanlalthafamkima, Z.Hrahsel, J.Lalthankhuma, R.Ralte, B.Laltlanmawia, L.Zadeng, Remruatfela

Chanmarians Cricket Club Predicted Starting Line-up: S.Sailo (wk), K.Lalremruata, Lalrinsanga, B.Lalchhuanawma, M.Lalhruaizela, F.Malsawmtluanga, M.Lalhmangaiha, B.Zothansanga, Lalhruaitluanga, L.Varte, L.Renthlei

