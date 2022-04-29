RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club:

In the second semi-final match of the MCL T20 2022, Chhinga Veng Cricket Club will be squaring off against Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram on April 29. The previous game between the two sides was dominated by CVCC as they scored a win by 65 runs.

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club finished at the third place in the league stage points table. They won five out of their ten league matches while losing three games. The team failed to give a good end to the league round as they lost their last game to CHC by seven wickets.

On the contrary, Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club won six league games while losing three matches. The team occupied second place with 13 points to their name. RVCC defeated BSCC in their last game by a massive 90 runs.

Ahead of the match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Chhinga Veng Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

RVCC vs CVCC Telecast

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Chhinga Veng Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India

RVCC vs CVCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RVCC vs CVCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 01:00 PM IST on April 29, Friday.

RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Reuben Lalhruaizela

Vice-Captain - C Vanlalhruaia

Suggested Playing XI for RVCC vs CVCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: C Vanlalhruaia, Jehu Anderson

Batters: Gaurav Singh, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima

All-rounders: Reuben Lalhruaizela, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga

Bowlers: B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Rosiamliana Ralte

RVCC vs CVCC Probable XIs:

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: C Vanlalhruaia(wk), Johan Lalbiakkima, Lalhmachhuana Ralte, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Vanmalsawma, Vanlalrinzuala, B Laltlanmawia, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Zorinpuia Hrahsel, Reuben Lalhruaizela, Vanlalthafamkima

Chhinga Veng Cricket Club: Rosiamliana Ralte, Sumit Lama, Lalnuntluanga, Lalruatdika, Lalchhuanliana, Jonathan Lalbiakkima, Lalhruai Ralte, Gaurav Singh, Jehu Anderson(wk), Vanlalduhsaka, Rayesh Chhetri

