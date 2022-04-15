RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCL T20 2022 match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club: Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club will square off in the upcoming game of the MCL T20 2022 on Saturday, April 16. The two teams made similar starts to the T20 Championship.

Both Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club have featured in two games each and have won just one match. Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club kickstarted their campaign with a scintillating win over Kulikawn Cricket Club by 21 runs. The team failed to continue the rhythm and ended up losing its next game to Chamarian Cricket Club.

As far as Luangmual Cricket Club are concerned, they are second in the points table with three points. Their first match against CVCC was washed out due to rain. The team registered its first win in the next game by defeating Bawngkawn South Cricket Club by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club and Luangmual Cricket Club, here is everything you need to know:

RVCC vs LCC Telecast

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club vs Luangmual Cricket Club game will not be telecast in India.

RVCC vs LCC Live Streaming

The MCL T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RVCC vs LCC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Suaka Cricket Ground in Mizoram at 9:00 AM IST on April 16, Saturday.

RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Johan Lalbiakkima

Vice-Captain - Lalchunglura

Suggested Playing XI for RVCC vs LCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Malsawmkima Ralte, C Vanlalhruaia

Batters: David S. Malsawmtluanga, Johan Lalbiakkima, Vanlalthafamkima

All-rounders: B Lalnunfela, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Lalhmachchuana Ralte

Bowlers: Lalchunglura, Joseph Vanlalruata, Lalrinfela Zadeng

RVCC vs LCC Probable XIs:

Ramhlun Venglai Cricket Club: Joseph Lalthankhuma, Johan Lalbiakkima, C Vanlalhruaia, Lalhmachchuana Ralte, Vanlalthafamkima, Zorinpuia Hrahsel, B Laltlanmawia, Remruatfela, Lalrinfela Zadeng, Albert Ramthlanpuia, Remruatdika Ralte

Luangmual Cricket Club: Joseph Vanlalruata, Lalchunglura, Malsawmkima Ralte, David S. Malsawmtluanga, Lalrempuia L, Vanlalsanga, Lallawmkima Khiangte, R.K Lalrinfela, R.L Biakmawia, Zohmangaiha, B Lalnunfela

