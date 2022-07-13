RYLS vs VZW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Andhra Premier League 2022 match between Rayalaseema Kings and Vizag Lions: Rayalaseema Kings will face Vizag Lions in the 15th match of the Andhra Premier League 2022 at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Rayalaseema Kings will hope for a full game of cricket against Vizag Lions. They are heading into the Wednesday game on the back of two abandoned games. Kings have played a total of four games so far, winning and losing one each. With eight points, they are fourth in the points table.

Meanwhile, Vizag Lions are occupy the fifth place on the table with two losses and as many wins. The team lost its most recent match to Coastal Riders by five wickets. Lions scored only 80 runs in the first innings and the Riders easily chased the total in 8.4 overs.

Ahead of the match between the Rayalaseema Kings and Vizag Lions, here is everything you need to know:

RYLS vs VZW Telecast

Rayalaseema Kings vs Vizag Lions game will not be telecast in India.

RYLS vs VZW Live Streaming

The RYLS vs VZW fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RYLS vs VZW Match Details

Rayalaseema Kings and Vizag Lions will play against each other at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at 6:30 PM IST on July 13, Wednesday.

RYLS vs VZW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gavvala Mallikarjuna

Vice-Captain - Thanneru Vamsi Krishna

Suggested Playing XI for RYLS vs VZW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KN Prudhvi Raj

Batters: Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Guramkonda Jayavardhan, Abhishek Reddy, Shaik Rasheed

All-rounders: Ashwin Hebbar, Chennu Siddhardha, Girinath Reddy

Bowlers: Santosh Kumar, Kodavandla Sudharian, Gavvala Mallikarjuna

RYLS vs VZW Probable XIs:

Rayalaseema Kings: Shaik Rasheed, Abhishek Reddy, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Guramkonda Jaravardhan Jayavardhan, Girinath Reddy (c), KN Prudhvi Raj (wk), V Srikanth, Santosh Kumar, Jarajapu Durgakumar, Nagullulri Madhav, Adivishnu Surya

Vizag Lions: Karan Shinde, Munnangi Abhinav, Kosuru Krishna, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Chennu Siddhardha, Midde Anjaneyulu, Challa Naidu, Kodavandla Sudharian, Gavvala Mallikarjuna, Narasimha Raju, Ashwin Hebbar

