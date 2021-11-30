>SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Second Unofficial Test match between South Africa A and India A: South Africa-A (SA-A) will lock horns with India-A (IN-A) in the second unofficial Test of the three-match series at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein, on Tuesday, November 30. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST.

The first Unofficial Test between the two teams ended in a draw with both teams batting once in the match. The home team dominated the match but it ended in a disappointing draw with rain playing spoilsport on the final day. Hundreds from Pieter Malan and Tony de Zorzi helped them to declare at 509/7.

Chasing the challenging total, the visiting team had to toil hard to get to 308/4 before the game was declared as drawn. Skipper Priyank Panchal (96) narrowly missed out a hundred, Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a century, getting to 103, while Prithvi Shaw contributed with a vital 48 as well.

Heading into the second Unofficial Test, India A side get a big boost as Ishan Kishan and Deepak Chahar have joined the team. It will be a great opportunity for the A team players to showcase their skills as the India series is just around the corner.

Here is all you need to know about today’s second T20I match between South Africa A vs India A:

>SA-A vs IN-A Telecast

The Second Unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A will not be broadcast in India.

>SA-A vs IN-A Live Streaming

The Second Unofficial Test match between South Africa A and India A is available to stream live on the FanCode app and website.

>SA-A vs IN-A Match Details

The Second Unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A will take place at the Mangaung Oval, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The match is slated to begin at 01:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 30.

>SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Pieter Malan

>Vice-Captain: Abhimanyu Easwaran

>Suggested Playing XI for SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Sinethemba Qeshile

>Batters: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Prithvi Shaw, Pieter Malan

>All-rounders: Raynard Van Tonder, Hanuma Vihari

>Bowlers: George Linde, Navdeep Saini, Lutho Sipamla, Arzan Nagwaswalla

>SA-A vs IN-A Probable XIs

>South Africa A: Sarel Erwee, Pieter Malan (C), Raynard Van Tonder, Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman

>India A: Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Baba Aparajith, Hanuma Vihari, Upendra Yadav or Ishan Kishan (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar or Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik or Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

