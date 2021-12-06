>SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Third Unofficial Test match between South Africa A and India A: South Africa-A (SA-A) lock horns with India-A(IN-A) in the in the last of three unofficial Tests, starting on Monday, December 6, at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST. With the first two Unofficial Tests ending in a draw, the two teams will be eager to win this Test, as whoever winswill take the series home. Unlike the first game where bad weather played spoilsport, the second Test match turned out to be relatively close.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the hosts posted 297 on the board. Navdeep Saini and Ishan Porel were the pick of the India A bowlers as they picked up three wickets each. Batting first, India A were shot out for 276 as they conceded a 23-run lead to their opponents. The home team faltered in their second essay, as they were bundled out for 212. Chasing a target of 233 to win, the visiting team were going along nicely at 155/3, when bad light forced an early stumps. They needed to score 79 runs from more than 20 overs, but the weather conditions did not improve and halted India A’s march towards a possible victory.

>Here is all you need to know about today’s Third T20I match between South Africa A vs India A:

>SA-A vs IN-A Telecast

The Third Unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A will not be broadcast in India.

>SA-A vs IN-A Live Streaming

The Third Unofficial Test match between South Africa A and India A is available to stream live on the FanCode app and website.

>SA-A vs IN-A Match Details

The Third Unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A will be hosted at the Mangaung Oval, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The match is slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Monday, December 6.

>SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: HanumaVihari

>Vice-captain: Pieter Malan

>Suggested Playing XI for SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

>Batters: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Prithvi Shaw, Pieter Malan

>Allrounders: George Linde, HanumaVihari, Marco Jansen

>Bowlers: Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Navdeep Saini

>SA-A vs IN-A Probable XIs

>South Africa A: Sarel Erwee, Pieter Malan (C), Raynard Van Tonder, Zubayr Hamza, Tony de Zorzi, Sinethemba Qeshile (WK), George Linde, Marco Jansen, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Glenton Stuurman

>India A: Prithvi Shaw, Priyank Panchal (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Baba Aparajith/ Devdutt Padikkal, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar or Deepak Chahar or Navdeep Saini, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

