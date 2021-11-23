>SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s First Unofficial Test match between South Africa A and India A: South Africa-A and India-A will lock horns in a three-match unofficial Test series, which can work well to boost team spirit and selecting probable talent for the main (national) Test squad. The India A tour of South Africa A is all set to get underway from Wednesday, November 23, with the first Unofficial Test, at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST.

The Proteas A side have named a formidable squad for this series which has the right blend of experienced and young talents. Pieter Malan has been named as the captain of the side, he will have the support of Dom Hendricks, Marco Jansen and George Linde among other noteworthy players.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the star-studded India-A side will be led by experienced Priyank Panchal. Hanuma Vihari, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini are well-known players in the squad. Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan will also be joining the squad soon.

>Here is all you need to know about today’s second T20I match between South Africa A vs India A:

>SA-A vs IN-A Telecast

The first Unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A will not be broadcast in India.

>SA-A vs IN-A Live Streaming

The First Unofficial Test match between South Africa A and India A is available to stream live on the FanCode app and website.

>SA-A vs IN-A Match Details

The first Unofficial Test between South Africa A and India A will take place at the Mangaung Oval, in Bloemfontein, South Africa. The match is slated to begin at 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, November 23.

>SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Pieter Malan

>Vice-captain: Hanuma Vihari

>Suggested Playing XI for SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Upendra Yadav

>Batters: Priyank Panchal, Tony de Zorzi, Prithvi Shaw, Pieter Malan

>Allrounders: Hanuma Vihari, George Linde, Marco Jansen

Advertisement

>Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Lutho Sipamla, Arzan Nagwaswalla

>SA-A vs IN-A Probable XIs

>South Africa A: Pieter Malan (C), Sarel Erwee (WK), Dominic Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde.

>India A: Priyank Panchal (C), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (WK), Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here