SA T20 Introduces Wild Card Signings-Teams can sign a South African or overseas player

Monday: In an exciting introduction, the six SA20 franchise teams will have the opportunity to sign a wild card player to their squads ahead of the inaugural season starting on 10 January. Teams may sign a South African or an overseas player who was not registered in the auction, and will have until 30 December to make their selections.

Players will come in at a minimum base fee of R175 000, with Franchises using their discretion to select the calibre of players to bolster their squads, which will move from a playing personnel of 17 to 18.

“The wild card offers our teams an opportunity to add another world-class player to their squad," League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said.

Each squad will be allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players, and the maximum of four on-field overseas players at any time during the match remains unchanged. The Franchise’s salary cap following the auction will remain outside of the wild card player’s fee.

“The cricket community showed a lot of interest in our League for the auction, I have no doubt we will be seeing six brilliant cricketers joining the SA20," Smith ended.

All 33 SA20 matches will be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports, India’s newest sports network, to India’s cricket-loving and passionate fanbase.

