>SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between South Africa Under 19 and Bangladesh Under 19: South Africa Under 19 will be concluding their campaign in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 with an encounter with Bangladesh Under 19. The seventh-place playoff match will be conducted at the Coolidge Cricket Ground at 06:30 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

South Africa lost to England by six wickets in the quarter-final to end their dream of lifting the trophy. They followed it up with another loss over Sri Lanka in the play-off semi-final. The Proteas are struggling with their bowling. The bowlers will have to showcase their talent for the team to end the league on a winning note.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, disappointed the fans the most. The defending champion were up against India in the quarter-final and they lost by five wickets without putting up a good fight. The Men in Green and Red suffered another heartbreaking loss in the playoff match against Pakistan.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Under 19 and Bangladesh Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Telecast

SA-U19 vs BD-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Live Streaming

South Africa Under 19 vs Bangladesh Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Match Details

South Africa Under 19 vs Bangladesh Under 19 contest will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground at 06:30 PM IST on February 03, Thursday.

>SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- SM Meherob

Vice-Captain- George Van Heerden

>Suggested Playing XI for SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Gerhardus Maree

Batters: George Van Heerden, Michael Copeland, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Mahfijul Islam

All-rounders: Dewald Brevis, SM Meherob, Andile Simelane

Bowlers: Matthew Boast, Rakibul Hasan, Kwena Maphaka

>SA-U19 vs BD-U19 Probable XIs:

South Africa Under 19: Ronan Hermann, Jade Smith, Gerhardus Maree, Dewald Brevis, Michael Copeland, Andile Simelane, Asakhe Tshaka, Matthew Boast, Kwena Maphaka, Kaden Solomons (wk), George Van Heerden (c)

Bangladesh Under 19: Md Fahim (wk), Ariful Islam, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, Mahfijul Islam, Aich Mollah, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, SM Meherob, Rakibul Hasan (c), Ripon Mondol, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Naimur Rohman

