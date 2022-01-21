>SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between South Africa Under 19 and Ireland Under 19: South Africa Under 19 will cross swords with Ireland Under 19 in the 20th match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022. The Group B contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

Both South Africa and Ireland desperately need a victory in the match to prolong their stay in the tournament. The losing team will be ruled out of the playoff race. South Africa Under 19 are currently second in the points table. The team lost its first game to India but defeated Uganda in the second match to make a comeback.

Ireland Under 19, on the other hand, were brilliant in their first match. The team secured a win over Uganda by 39 runs. However, they failed to continue the winning streak and ended up registering a massive 174-run loss at the hands of India. With one win and as many defeats, the team is third in the Group B points table.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Under 19 and Ireland Under 19, here is everything you need to know:

>SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Telecast

SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

>SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Live Streaming

South Africa Under 19 vs Ireland Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Match Details

South Africa Under 19 vs Ireland Under 19 contest will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 21, Friday.

>SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Michael Copeland

>Vice-Captain: Dewald Brevis

>Suggested Playing XI for SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Joshua Cox

>Batters: George van Heerden, Michael Copeland, David Vincent

>Allrounders: Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Nathan McGuire

>Bowlers: Matthew Humphreys, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Muzamil Sherzad, Liam Alder

>SA-U19 vs IRE-U19 Probable XIs

>South Africa Under 19: Michael Copeland, Valentine Kitime, Ethan-John Cunningham, Dewald Brevis, George Van Heerden, Matthew Boast, Liam Alder, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Kwena Maphaka, Kaden Solomons (wk), Andile Simelane

>Ireland Under 19: David Vincent, Liam Doherty, Jack Dickson, Joshua Cox(wk), Tim Tector, Scott MacBeth, Matthew Humphreys, Jamie Forbes, Muzamil Sherzad, Philippus le Roux, Nathan McGuire

