>SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 match between South Africa Under 19 and Uganda Under 19: South Africa Under 19 will play their second league match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2022 against Uganda Under 19. The Group B contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday.

South Africa Under 19 and Uganda Under 19 failed to make a mark in their respective first matches of the league as they succumbed to a torrid start in the tournament. South Africa were hammered by India in their first appearance by a massive 45 runs.

Proteas ended up with only 187 runs while chasing 232 runs in their allotted 50 overs. The team is currently languishing at the bottom of the points table. Uganda, on the other hand, were defeated by Ireland as they couldn’t chase 237 runs.

Following a 39-run defeat, the team is occupying third place in the Group B points table. Both Uganda and South Africa will have the last chance to redeem themselves in the tournament on Tuesday.

>Ahead of the match between South Africa Under 19 and Uganda Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Telecast

SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

>SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Live Streaming

South Africa Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Match Details

South Africa Under 19 vs Uganda Under 19 contest will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad at 06:30 PM IST on January 18, Tuesday.

>SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Pascal Murungi

Vice-Captain- Matthew Boast

>Suggested Playing XI for SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kaden Solomons

Batters: Ethan Cunningham, George van Heerden, Ronald Opio

All-rounders: Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma

Bowlers: Andile Simelane, Juma Miyagi, Matthew Musinguzi

>SA-U19 vs UGA-U19 Probable XIs:

South Africa Under 19: Gerhardus Maree, Kaden Solomons (wk), Ethan Cunningham, Valentine Kitime, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, George van Heerden (c), Aphiwe Mnyanda, Andile Simelane, Michael Copeland, Liam Alder

Uganda Under 19: Cyrus Kakuru (wk), Pius Oloka, Joseph Baguma, Ronald Lutaaya, Ronald Opio, Isaac Ategeka, Brian Asaba, Pascal Murungi (c), Matthew Musinguzi, Edwin Nuwagaba, Juma Miyagi

