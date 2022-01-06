South Africa top-order batter Keegan Petersen believes that his team can chase down 240 against India in the second Test at the Wanderers. He added that he wasn’t completely happy with his showings in both innings. With two days left in the match, South Africa need 122 runs to level the series after reaching 118/2 at stumps on day three.

“We are confident. I think we can get there. We have a crucial session coming up for us this morning (start delayed due to rain). If we don’t lose a wicket early, even if it’s just one, that’ll be good for us. But I think we can get over there," said Petersen in a chat with the broadcasters.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

Advertisement

Petersen, who made 62 off 118 in the first innings and 28 off 44 balls in the second innings, rued his dismissal to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on day three. “Happy with my performance, but not completely. Would have liked to contribute a bit more to get the team into a very good position. Like I said after the first innings as well, my wicket was crucial yesterday, would have been good if we went to stumps with only a wicket down. Let’s see how the games goes on from here on."

Petersen, who debuted in Test cricket against West Indies in June 2021, is eyeing to make the number three spot his. “It’s difficult. I know I want to make number three spot mine, basically playing to nail it all the time. But saying it all the time will put pressure on myself. I am just trying to do the best I can."

The 28-year-old signed off by saying that it wasn’t an easy task in playing against the Indian bowling attack. “It was difficult to play against this attack, they have been really good. It hasn’t been easy for us to do the job out there, but we will take it."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here