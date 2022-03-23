SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd ODI match between South Africa and Bangladesh: Bangladesh will be eyeing their maiden ODI series win in South Africa when the two sides lock horns in the third and final ODI at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion on Wednesday. The series is nicely poised with both the teams bagging a win each. Tamim Iqbal and Co scripted history with a landmark win in the first ODI at the same venue, but the hosts hit back in the second game in Johannesburg.

The Temba Bavuma-led side bounced back strongly in the second ODI as they registered a seven-wicket victory at The Wanderers Stadium. Batting first Bangladesh huffed and puffed to post a respectable score of 194/9, however, a 60-run partnership between Mahmudullah (25 off 44) and Afif Hossain Dhrubo (72 off 107) brought the visitors back into the game. Kagiso Rabada’s five for (5/39) helped the Proteas to restrict the visitors at 194. The home team started their run-chase with authority as Quinton de Kock smashed 62 off 41 balls which included nine fours and two sixes, while Kyle Verreynne remained unbeaten on 58 off 77 deliveries, a knock which was laced with four boundaries and two sixes, helped them to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

Advertisement

Both sides will aim to win this crucial match for various reasons, making the upcoming contest an exciting one. And Fans can check the SA vs BAN Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

SA vs BAN Telecast

The ODI will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SA vs BAN Live Streaming

The second ODI of the bilateral series will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

SA vs BAN Match Details

The third and final ODI between the two sides will be played at the SuperSports Park in Centurion on Wednesday, March 23. This game is scheduled to commence at 04:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Quinton de Kock

Vice-captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Afif Hossain, Kyle Verreynne

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Advertisement

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

SA vs BAN Probable XIs

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Litton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here