SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match, South Africa vs Bangladesh November 02, 3:30 PM IST

>SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between South Africa vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh will take on South Africa in Match 30 of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday, November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh have not been able to win a single game in the Super 12 round so far, but they would still want to put their best foot forward in this game against South Africa.

South Africa, on the other hand, have been good in this round and after their win against Sri Lanka in the last match, they are at the second position on the points table in this group. After losing their first match against Australia, Temba Bavuma’s side have been brilliant and will come into this match on the back of successive wins and are certainly the favourites in this fixture. They have beaten West Indies and Sri Lanka by four and eight wickets, respectively.

>SA vs BAN Telecast

The South Africa vs Bangladesh game will be televised on the Star Sports Network.

>SA vs BAN Live Streaming

The match between South Africa vs Bangladesh will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

>SA vs BAN Match Details

South Africa will be up against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 03:30 PM IST on November 02, Tuesday.

>SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Quinton de Kock

>Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

>Suggested Playing XI for SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock

>Batters: Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim

>Allrounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Shamim Hossain

>Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

>SA vs BAN Probable XIs

>South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

>Bangladesh: Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed/Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

