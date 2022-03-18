SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st ODI match between South Africa and Bangladesh: Bangladesh are set to play three ODIs and two Tests during their upcoming tour of South Africa. The tour gets underway on Friday, March 18 with the first ODI of the three-match series. The SuperSport Park in Centurion will host the first two ODIs, while the Imperial Wanderers will stage the third and final ODI.

Heading into the ODI series, the hosts hammered India 3-0 at home earlier this year and will be aiming for a similar result in this series as well. They also have the home advantage and are favourites to win this three-match rubber against the visiting team.

The Bangladeshi Tigers last played an ODI series last month against Afghanistan, which they won 2-1. The team will be buoyed with star all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan and Tamim Iqbal available for this tour.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs BAN Telecast

SA vs BAN first ODI will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SA vs BAN Live Streaming

The first ODI of the bilateral series will be streamed live on Disney +Hotstar.

SA vs BAN Match Details

The first ODI between the two sides will be played at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion. This game is scheduled to commence at 4:30 pm IST on Friday, March 18.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Rassie van der dussen, Janeman Malan, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada

SA vs BAN Probable XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (WK), Janeman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

