After scripting history with a landmark win in Centurion on Friday, Bangladesh will have their eyes on a bigger achievement, when they face South Africa in the second ODI on Sunday. The second ODI of the three-match series will be hosted at The Imperial Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg at 1:30 pm IST.

Tamim Iqbal and Co. got the better of the Proteas by 38 runs in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. South Africa, elected to field first upon winning the toss, batting first Bangladesh’s veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan starred with a brilliant 77 while fifties from Liton Das and Yasir Ali propelled their side to a total of 314/7 in their allotted 50-overs.

The home team batters were tied down by the Bangladesh seamers, as Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taksin Ahmed returned with 4/61 and 3/36 figures to give their side their maiden win on South African soil. Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller batted well, but couldn’t finish the job for the home team, who folded at 276 in 48.5 overs.

Both sides will aim to win the match for various reasons, making the upcoming contest an exciting one. Ahead of the match between South Africa and Bangladesh; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs BAN Telecast

The ODI will telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

SA vs BAN Live Streaming

The second ODI of the bilateral series will be streamed live on the Disney +Hotstar.

SA vs BAN Match Details

The second ODI between the two sides will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, in Johannesburg, on Sunday, March 20. This game is scheduled to commence at 1:30 pm IST.

SA vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen

Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Taskin Ahmed, Keshav Maharaj

SA vs BAN Probable XIs:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock or Kyle Verreynne, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo or Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

