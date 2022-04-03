Home » Cricket Home » News » SA vs BAN: Pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against South Africa

SA vs BAN: Pacers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against South Africa

Taskin Ahmed has a problem with his shoulder (AFP Image)
Taskin Ahmed has a problem with his shoulder (AFP Image)

Taskin has a problem with his shoulder and will be given time to recover, while Shoriful had been diagnosed with a left ankle ligament injury and missed the first Test in Durban.

Advertisement
AFP
Updated: April 03, 2022, 22:51 IST

Bangladesh pace bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have been ruled out of the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha, selectors said on Sunday.

Taskin has a problem with his shoulder and will be given time to recover, while Shoriful had been diagnosed with a left ankle ligament injury and missed the first Test in Durban.

“Taskin had complained of right shoulder pain and difficulty of movement during the second day’s play in the first Test," said physiotherapist Bayjedul Islam in a Bangladesh Cricket Board statement, adding that recovery would take around three weeks.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Shoriful had “started his rehab and is likely to resume training towards the end of this month," Bayjedul said.

Both will leave South Africa for home on Tuesday, the BCB said.

The team is already missing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who returned home after their 2-1 ODI series win.

Bangladesh bowled out South Africa for 204 runs in the second innings of the Test on Sunday, setting a 274-run target.

They are yet to win or draw a Test against the Proteas.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here

Follow us on

first published: April 03, 2022, 22:51 IST