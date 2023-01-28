SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa vs England Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 2nd ODI on January 29

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s second ODI match between South Africa and England: England opening batter Jason Roy’s sublime century went in vain as the visitors suffered a 27-run defeat against South Africa in the opening ODI on Friday. Pacer Jofra Archer, who made a return to international cricket after 678 days, failed to do anything impressive. Archer picked up one wicket after conceding 81 runs in his 10 overs. Batting first, the Temba Bavuma-led side registered a competitive total of 298. Rassie van der Dussen notched a century in the fixture to guide the Proteas to a formidable total. For England, all-rounder Sam Curran emerged as his side’s best bowler after scalping three wickets.

English opening batters Jason Roy and Dawid Malan did put up a solid partnership but their brilliance with the bat went in vain as the visitors were bundled out for 271. South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje claimed four wickets in the match to earn a much-needed lead for his side in the series.

The Jos Buttler-led side will now be aiming to script a comeback as they are set to face South Africa in the penultimate ODI on Sunday. The second ODI of the series is scheduled to be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Ahead of the second ODI between South Africa and England; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs ENG Telecast

The South Africa vs England second ODI will not be telecast live in India.

SA vs ENG Live Streaming

The second ODI match between South Africa and England will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs ENG Match Details

The SA vs ENG second ODI will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Sunday, January 29, at 1:30 PM IST.

SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Curran

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batsmen: David Miller, Jason Roy, Rassie van der Dussen, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Anrich Nortje

South Africa vs England Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

England Predicted Starting Line-up: Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone

