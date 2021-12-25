SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction And Tips For 1st Test: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For South Africa vs India, December 26, 01:30 PM

>SA vs IND Dream11 Prediction And Tips For 1st Test: Team India is all set to take on South Africa in the quest to win their maiden Test series on the Proteas soil. Virat Kohli and Co. will play three-match series against South Africa starting with a Boxing Day Test in Centurion. It will be a crucial series for India as they will eye to strengthen their position at the top of ICC rankings and will also look to make their case strong in World Test Championship. The first Test gets underway at 1:30 pm IST on Sunday, at SuperSport Park, Centurion.

South Africa are going through a rejuvenation period after the retirement of their several legends. It will be Dean Elgar’s first big challenge as captain. The hosts have a balanced bowling attack but the absence of Anrich Nortje is going to hurt them. Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier are going to play a crucial role for the Proteas if they want to upset India and continue their domination in home conditions.

On the other hand, India are going to miss the services of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the series. In Rohit’s absence, Mayank Agarwal is expected to open the innings for India alongside KL Rahul. Mayank was in terrific form in the Test series against New Zealand at home and he will continue it in South Africa. Meanwhile, veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are also under pressure to score big runs for India.

>IND vs SA 1st Test Telecast

The India vs South Africa 1st Test match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

>IND vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming Online

The 1st Test IND vs SA is will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>IND vs SA Match Details

The first Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, December 26, at SuperSport Park, in Centurion. The game starts at 1:30 pm IST.

>IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

>Suggested Playing XI for IND vs SA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Wiaan Mulder

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Duanne Olivier

>India vs South Africa 1st Test Probable Playing XIs:

India Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier

