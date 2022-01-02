>SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the 2nd Test match between South Africa and India: After Centurion, the India tour of South Africa 2021-22 move to Johannesburg. The two teams will be playing against each other in the second Test of the three-match series from January 03 to January 07 at The Wanderers Stadium. India scripted history in the first Test match as they breached the Centurion fortress.

This was the first time in history that an Asian nation won a Test match in Centurion. Following the extraordinary performance at the SuperSport Park, Virat Kohli’s side will be all pumped up to win the second Test and get done with the series.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

The Indian seamers were the show stealers for the visitors in the first game as they stopped at scores of 197 and 191 runs respectively. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also played a match-winning role in the 113-run victory by hammering a century.

Coming to South Africa, the team needs to come up with better plans and strategies against the formidable Indian side. The Proteas will have the last chance to save themselves from an embarrassing series loss against their own backyard. The team will be missing the services of Quinton de Kock as he has announced his retirement from Tests.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and India; here is everything you need to know:

>SA vs IND Telecast

SA vs IND match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

>SA vs IND Live Streaming

The South Africa vs India game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

>SA vs IND Match Details

South Africa vs India contest will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 1:30 PM IST on January 3, Monday.

>SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: KL Rahul

>Vice-Captain: Dean Elgar

>Suggested Playing XI for SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

>Batters: KL Rahul, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli, Rassie van der Dussen, Mayank Agarwal

>Allrounders: Wiaan Mulder

>Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

>SA vs IND Probable XIs

>South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder

>India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

