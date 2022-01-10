>SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 3rd Test match between South Africa and India: Fans should brace themselves for an exceptional game of cricket as India and South Africa are expected to fight tooth and nail to win the third and last Test. The three-match is currently tied at 1-1 as India won the first match by 113 runs while the second Test saw a seven-wicket victory by the hosts.

Heading into the Tuesday match, India will hope to create history by winning their first Test series on Proteas soil. South Africa, on the other hand, will aim to continue their excellent record in the purest format of the game in the home matches against India.

The second Test match saw pure domination by hosts as they didn’t give any chance to the visitors to gain momentum. Dean Elgar steered his team to victory with his match-defining knock of not out 96 runs. From the bowlers, it was Marco Jansen who made the most impact by picking four and three wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between South Africa and India; here is everything you need to know:

>SA vs IND Telecast

SA vs IND match will be telecast on Star Sports in India.

>SA vs IND Live Streaming

The South Africa vs India game will be streamed live on the Hotstar App and website.

>SA vs IND Match Details

South Africa vs India contest will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town from 2:00 PM IST on January 11, Tuesday.

>SA vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Virat Kohli

>Vice-Captain- Dean Elgar

>Suggested Playing XI for SA vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant

>Batters: KL Rahul, Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Virat Kohli, Keegan Petersen

>Allrounders: Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur

>Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Jasprit Bumrah

>SA vs IND Probable XIs

>South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Verreynne(w), Duanne Oliver

>India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

