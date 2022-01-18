SA vs IND: From KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen to Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah: Key Battles to Look Out For in ODI Series

After the Test series defeat, Team India is all set to lock horns against South Africa in the three-match Test series. The Men in Blue will seek revenge for their heartbreak defeat in the red-ball series. However, it will be a challenging task for the visitors under the leadership of KL Rahul who will be leading the Indian team for the first time in a white-ball series. Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli who will play as a batter and not as a captain for the first time after his seven-year stint as the Indian skipper.

On the other hand, South Africa are high on confidence after pinning India down in the Test series. The young Proteas side produced a stellar show in Test series and Temba Bavuma will want his players to emulate the same in the ODI format.

Here are the key battles to look out for in the ODI series.

>Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada: The much-talked-about battle will once again take the centerstage as this time Kohli will be playing as a batter only without any added responsibility of captaincy. He has failed to hit an international century since 2019, but the Indian run-machine has shown his glimpse of greatness in several knocks during this tenure. On the other side, Rabada is all charged up after successfully leading the pace attack in the Test series. He once again has the big responsibility to cause trouble for Indian batters and especially Kohli who is one of his nemeses in the past few years.

>KL Rahul vs Marco Jansen: The young Proteas pacer impressed many with his disciplined bowling in the recently concluded Test series. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series after his senior teammate Rabada. The hosts will want Janson to carry forward his form in the ODI series where Rahul will lead the Indian team. The left-arm pacer troubled Rahul in the Test series with some tight bowling and the Indian skipper will be cautious of him in the upcoming matches. With the added responsibility of captaincy, Rahul will have some extra pressure to give his team a solid start at the top.

>Quinton de Kock vs Jasprit Bumrah: The two players know the weakness and strengths of each other after playing together in the past few years for Mumbai Indians in IPL. De Kock has performed consistently well against India in the white-ball formats and he will look to maintain his record in the upcoming series. While Bumrah has been given an added responsibility in the leadership role as he will act as the deputy to Rahul in the series. The pace spearhead will look to shine in this new role with his fierce bowling.

>Temba Bavuma vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar: It is going to be a crucial series for Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has already lost his place in the Test side. After an underwhelming 2021 T20 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar’s place in the white-ball format is also under a lot of scanners. The veteran pacer will look to silence his critics in the ODI series where Bavuma will lead the Proteas side who are going through a rejuvenation period. This series is very crucial for the South African team and Bavuma for their preparation for the next year World Cup.

