SA vs IND: South Africa Showing us The Importance of Partnerships - KL Rahul After Series Defeat

Stand-in captain KL Rahul feels that the series defeat to South Africa is good learning for Team India. On Friday, the hosts registered a clinical 7-wicket win over Rahul and Co. in the second ODI to seal the three-match series 2-0. The Proteas outclassed India in back-to-back games at the Paarl, Boland Park, where the conditions looked more suitable for the visitors. It was India’s fourth consecutive defeat India on this tour as the Proteas played collective cricket.

After the series defeat, Rahul said India take a lot of pride in winning but it has been a good learning experience for the team.

Advertisement

“I think they are playing some really good cricket at home, we are making mistakes as well in the middle. It’s a good learning for us. We are a team that takes a lot of pride in winning, but good learning for us and hopefully we can grow," Rahul said in the post-match presentation.

>India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

The stand-in skipper also talked about the departments where India need to improve going forward.

“We are trying to get better at things we haven’t done well in the past. Partnerships, middle-order becomes crucial when we are entering a big tournament, wanna get better at bowling in the middle overs and these are the few things which are really obvious and right in front of us. We have spoken about it and it’s only up to us to get better, learn from it and find a way," Rahul said.

The 29-year-old admitted that the surface at Paarl was similar to pitches at home and it was not easy to chase the target here but South Africa showed ups the importance of partnerships.

Advertisement

“It does feel like one of the wickets at home and I don’t think it was pitch where they could have chased down 280 that easily. Credit to them, they are showing us the importance of partnerships and putting pressure early on against the bowlers," he added.

>Also Read | Virat Kohli Shares This Unwanted Record With Suresh Raina, Virender Sehwag After Rare ODI Duck

Advertisement

Rahul also highlighted the positives for India from the ODI series and heaped praises on Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur.

“The way Shikhar and Virat batted in the first game was very good, and today Rishabh batted, the way he managed the first 20 balls and then he took down the spinners. He is a really important member of the team and Shadrul, too, showing us he can bat lower down and make a good contribution. Jasprit has been the standout bowler for us and Yuzi has been good today," he added.

Rahul further talked about the challenges of staying in bio-bubble for the players.

Advertisement

“The energy has been great, it’s been tough on the body staying in the bubbles. We love challenges and we have come short in the first 2 games, we will look ahead to the third game and try and win that one. Too early to say (about team changes for the next ODI)," he concluded.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here