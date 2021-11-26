>SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Netherlands tour of South Africa 2021 match between South Africa and Netherlands: South Africa will host the Netherlands in a three-match ODI series, beginning Friday, November 26. The first ODI will be hosted at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The following two ODIs are scheduled for November 28 and December 1 respectively, at the same venue.

The hosts will be fairly confident going into the series after their performances in the just concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Even though they were unable to qualify for the semi-final, they won an impressive four matches in a row in the Super 12 phase. However, they will be without regular captain Temba Bavuma and premium pacer Lungi Ngidi for the upcoming series. Keshav Maharaj will lead the Proteas side, while Junior Dala replaces Ngidi in the squad.

On the other hand, the Netherlands, led by Pieter Seelaar, haven’t had the best in recent times. They couldn’t win a single match in the T20 World Cup and will be keen to turn the tables in this tour. The Dutch side will miss the services of Ryan ten Doeschate, as the veteran has retired, while Roelof van der Merwe, who has the distinction of representing both the current teams will hope to find his rhythm and pick-up wickets against his former national team.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between South Africa and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

>SA vs NED Telecast

The Netherlands tour of South Africa 2021, ODI series will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.

>SA vs NED Live Streaming

All the ODI fixtures of Netherlands tour of South Africa 2021, will be streamed live on Disney + Hotsar app and website.

>SA vs NED Match Details

The first ODI between South Africa and Netherlands will be played at the SuperSport Park, in Centurion, South Africa. The game is scheduled to start at 01:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

>SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Janneman Malan

>Vice-Captain: Dwaine Pretorious

>Suggested Playing XI for SA vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

>Wicketkeeper: Ryan Rickelton

>Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann

>All-rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Dwaine Pretorious

>Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Timm van der Gugten, Keshav Maharaj

Advertisement

>SA vs NED Probable XIs

>South Africa: Janeman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Ryan Rickelton (WK), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorious, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj (C), Wayne Parnell, Tabraiz Shamsi

>Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Colin Ackermann, Musa Ahmed, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (WK), Pieter Seelaar (C), Roelof van der Merwe, Shane Snater, Fred Klaassen, Timm van der Gugten

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here