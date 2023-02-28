SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For first Test SA vs WI match

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s first Test match between South Africa and West Indies: Temba Bavuma will aim to kick off his stint as South Africa Test captain on a promising note as his side are set to take on West Indies.

The opening Test between South Africa and West Indies will start on Tuesday at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa. Bavuma took over the charge of the South Africa Test side from Dean Elgar.

While Bavuma will also lead the Proteas in ODIs, he relinquished South Africa’s T20I captaincy duties.

Former batter Neil McKenzie has been appointed as South Africa’s batting consultant for the Test series against the Caribbean opponents. South Africa, under the tutelage of head coach Shukri Conrad, will now come into the game against West Indies after losing their last two Test series.

Aiden Markram returned to South Africa Test squad for the two-match series against West Indies. Previously, he was dropped from the squad for the Test series in England.

West Indies, on the other hand, head into their tour of South Africa after defeating Zimbabwe in the last Test series. The second and final Test of the series is scheduled to start from March 8 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Ahead of the first Test match between South Africa and West Indies; here is everything you need to know:

SA vs WI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for South Africa vs West Indies first Test match.

SA vs WI Live Streaming

The first Test match between South Africa and West Indies will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

SA vs WI Match Details

The SA vs WI first Test match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, South Africa on Tuesday, February 28, at 1:30 pm IST.

SA vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jason Holder

Vice-Captain: Temba Bavuma

Suggested Playing XI for SA vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, Joshua Da Silva

Batsmen: Temba Bavuma, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Dean Elgar

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Alzarri Joseph

South Africa vs West Indies Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Keegan Petersen, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

West Indies Predicted Starting Line-up: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Raymon Reifer, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeem Jordan, Jason Holder

