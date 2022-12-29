SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Women U-19 vs India Women U-19 team Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for T20 match, December 29, LC de Villiers Oval, Pretoria, 5:15 pm IST

SA-W U19 vs IND-W U19 Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between South Africa women U-19 vs India women U-19 team: The Indian women U-19 team will cross swords with the South African women U-19 team at Pretoria on Thursday. The women in Blue got off to a winning start in this bi-lateral five-match T-20 series, winning by a convincing margin of 54 runs.

Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari played crucial knocks to help India post a competitive total of 137 after skipper Shafali Verma got out on a duck. Their partnership helped bring some stability to the innings.

Shabnam MD was excellent with the ball picking up three wickets giving away 15 runs in four overs. The bowling department shone bright and restricted the South African women to just 83 runs in their chase.

The Indian women will hope to ride this momentum and celebrate similar success in the second T20. South Africa on the other hand would be hoping that the home advantage can help them get a positive result this time around.

Ahead of the match between South African women and Indian women, here is all you need to know.

SA-WU19 vs IND-WU19 Telecast

This match will not be telecast in India

SA-WU19 vs IND-WU19 Live Streaming

The match between SA-WU19 vs IND-WU19 will be available for Live streaming on the YouTube channel of Cricket South Africa.

SA-WU19 vs IND-WU19 Match Details

The South Africa women U-19 vs India women U-19 match will be played on Thursday 29th December at 5:15 pm IST.

The South Africa women U-19 vs India women U-19 team prediction

Captain: Archana Devi

Vice-captain: Kayla Reyneke

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Karabo Meso, Richa Ghosh

Batter: Soumya Tiwari, Shweta Sehrawat, Jemma Botha

All-rounders: Hurley Gala, Archana Devi, Kayla Reyneke

Bowlers: Ayanda Hlubi, Shabnam MD, M Legodi

SA-WU19 vs IND-WU19 Possible Starting XI:

The South Africa U-19 women’s cricket team: Elandri Janse Van Rensburg, Simone Lourens, Karabo Meso, Oluhle Siyo (C), Madison Landsman, Kayla Reyneke, Andrie Swart, Jemma Botha, Jenna Evans, Ayanda Hlubi, M Legodi.

The India U-19 women’s cricket team: Shafali Verma (C), Shweta Sehrawat (VC), Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mendhiya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Hurley Gala, Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, Mannat Kashyap, Sonam Yadav, Shabnam MD.

