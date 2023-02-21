SA-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match, February 21, 10:30 PM IST

SA-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between the South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women: The league round of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will conclude with a battle between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women. The two teams are all set to play against each other at the Newlands in Cape Town on February 21, Tuesday.

Bangladesh Women are out of the playoff race. They are currently at the bottom of the Group A points table with no win to their name. Bangladesh have lost all three league games so far against Sri Lanka Women, Australia Women, and New Zealand Women by seven wickets, eight wickets, and 71 runs respectively.

Speaking of South Africa Women, they still stand a chance of making it to the second round. It will be a must-win game for the team as at the moment they are fourth in the standings with one win and two losses. Proteas Women are coming into the Tuesday match after losing to Australia Women by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between the South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women, here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs BAN-W Telecast

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women game will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

SA-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India.

SA-W vs BAN-W Match Details

SA-W vs BAN-W match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town at 10:30 PM IST on February 21, Tuesday.

SA-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Shorna Akter

Vice-Captain - M Kapp

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana

Batters: T Brits, S Luus, Murshida Khatun

All-rounders: M Kapp, Shorna Akter, CL Tryon, N de Klerk

Bowlers: S Ismail, Fahima Khatun, N Mlaba

SA-W vs BAN-W Probable XIs:

South Africa Women: S Ismail, L Wolvaardt, D Tucker, S Jafta, N de Klerk, M Klaas, N Mlaba, T Brits, S Luus(C), M Kapp, CL Tryon

Bangladesh Women: Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana(C), Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Sharmin Akhter

