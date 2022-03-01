SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-up match between South Africa Women and England Women: South Africa Women will have the last chance on Wednesday to gain some momentum and test their players ahead of the ICC Women’s World Cup. The Proteas will cross swords with England Women in the seventh World Cup warm-up game at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln.

South Africa entered the warm-up matches following a 2-1 victory over West Indies in the four-match ODI series. The team failed to capitalise on the momentum in its first warm-up match against India. Chasing a low score of 244, South Africa put up a good fight. Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus played brilliant knocks of 83 and 86 runs. However, they fell short of two runs. Playing the Wednesday encounter, the team will hope for a batter show with the bat.

Coming to England Women, they produced a dominating performance with the bat in their first match. Playing against Bangladesh Women, England posted 310 runs on the scoreboard. Natalie Sciver gained the limelight with her knock of 108 runs from 101 balls. In the second innings, the English bowlers had an upper hand over Bangladesh as they restricted them to a score of 201.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Women and England Women; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs ENG-W Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the television rights for the Women’s World Cup in India.

SA-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming

The South Africa Women vs England Women game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

SA-W vs ENG-W Match Details

The South Africa Women vs England Women contest will be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln at 1:30 am IST on March 2, Wednesday.

SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Lizelle Lee

Vice-Captain- Katherine Brunt

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Trisha Chetty

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, Lauren Winfield, Lizelle Lee

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Katherine Brunt

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Masabata Klaas

SA-W vs ENG-W squads:

South Africa Women: Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty(w), Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Tazmin Brits

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies, Natasha Farrant, Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb

