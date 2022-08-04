SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

South Africa Women will be up against Sri Lanka Women in the Group B fixture of the Commonwealth Games 2022. Both sides have lost all their matches so far and are already out of the tournament’s semi-final race. The encounter that seems like dead rubber will be played at the Edgbaston stadium on Thursday, August 4.

The Proteas were thumped by hosts England in their opening fixture. Against New Zealand, they put up a spirited performance but still fell short. The Sune Luus-led side did not seem to do much wrong but was outclassed by two better sides on the day. South Africa’s batting unit did fine as batters Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall, were consistent as ever but their bowling turned out to be a weak link. With their final game, South Africa will be eager to finish the tournament on a winning note.

Sri Lanka’s fate in this tournament has not been much different too. The side was thrashed by the Kiwis in their opening encounter, followed by a defeat at the hands of a dominant England. The Lankans’ batting appears to be lacking quality as they barely managed to cross the 100-run mark in both their fixtures so far. Barring skipper Chamari Atapattu, the batters have struggled against quality bowling attacks on the international level. The team would not want to leave without opening their account and will be eager to end its campaign with a win.

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 match between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs SL-W Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women match.

SA-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 match between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

SA-W vs SL-W Match Details

The SA-W vs SL-W Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday, Aug 4, at 3:30 pm IST.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaardt

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sinalo Jafta, Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Nilakshi de Silva, Anneke Bosch

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Chloe Tryon

Bowlers: Ayabonga Khaka, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Nadine de Klerk

South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women Possible Starting XI:

South Africa Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

Sri Lanka Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Chamari Athapaththu(c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(wk), Harshitha Madavi, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera

