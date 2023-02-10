SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Friday's Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match, February 10, 10:30 pm IST

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 game: The South African women team will cross swords against the Sri Lankan women team in the first game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Both teams will face off at the Newlands Cricket Ground on February 10 at 10:30 pm IST. The Islanders won their first warm game against Ireland narrowly by two runs. However, they lost out to West Indies in the second warm-up game by four wickets.

Prior to that, they played India in the Asia Cup 2022 final enduring a heavy eight-wicket defeat. The Lankan women would be hoping to start the tournament on a winning note, but that won’t be too easy considering the form of the host nation. The South African would be high on confidence after winning their last tri-series.

Sri Lanka had a tough time in the 2020 edition, managing just one victory from four group games. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side would be hoping to gain more favourable results this time around. New Zealand, Bangladesh and Australia are also part of this group A along with South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs SL-W Telecast

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the South Africa women vs Sri Lanka women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match in India

SA-W vs SL-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match between South Africa women and Sri Lanka women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA-W vs SL-W Match Details

The SA-W vs SL-W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on Friday, February 10, at 10:30 pm IST.

SA-W vs SL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Vice-Captain: Chamari Athapaththu

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs SL-W Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Anushka Sanjeewani, Sinalo Jafta

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Nilakshi de Silva

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththu, Marizanne Kapp, Oshadi Ranasinghe

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka

South Africa women vs Sri Lanka women Possible Starting XI:

South Africa women probable playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Sri Lanka women probable playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Sathya Sandeepani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

