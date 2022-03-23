SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women: In the 23rd match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, West Indies will square off against South Africa at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Sune Luus-led side’s unbeaten run in the ongoing tournament ended on Thursday as they were defeated by Meg Lanning’s Australia. However, despite the loss, they are still sitting at the second spot on the WWC table, having collected eight points from five games. They will come into this fixture to collect maximum points to further strengthen their position in the ongoing tournament.

West Indies also lost their last contest and will look to bounce back by winning this match. They were beaten by Pakistan by eight wickets on Monday in Hamilton in a rain-affected contest. It was their third loss in the prestigious event in six games.

Ahead of today’s WWC match between SA-W vs WI-W; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs WI-W Telecast

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

bThe ICC Women’s World Cup match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA-W vs WI-W Match Details

The match between SA-W vs WI-W will be hosted at the Basin Reserve, Wellington at 03:30 am IST on March 24, Thursday.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Vice-Captain: Hayley Matthews

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Sune Luus

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka

South Africa Women vs West Indies Women possible starting XI

South Africa Probable XI: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune

West Indies Probable XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

