South Africa Women vs West Indies Women Dream11, SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Latest Update, SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Win, SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 App, SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 2021, SA-W vs WI-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Live Streaming

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 4th ODI match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women:

The last fixture of the West Indies Women tour of South Africa will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 1:30 pm IST on February 6, Sunday. The series is levelled at 1-1 and the fourth One Day International will act as a series-decider between West Indies Women and South Africa Women.

The first game between the two sides was washed out due to rain while West Indies won the Super Over in the second ODI. Playing the third ODI, South Africa leveled the score as they defended 299 runs.

Advertisement

Batting first, Africa posted 299 runs courtesy of opening batter Laura Wolvaardrt who smashed 117 runs. Chasing the total, the visitors were restricted at 203 runs as Shabnim Ismail took a four-wicket haul for the Proteas Women.

Ahead of the match between South Africa Women and West Indies Women; here is everything you need to know:

SA-W vs WI-W Telecast

SA-W vs WI-W match will not be telecast in India.

SA-W vs WI-W Live Streaming

The South Africa Women vs West Indies Women game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SA-W vs WI-W Match Details

The South Africa Women vs West Indies Women contest will be played at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg at 1:30 pm IST on February 6, Sunday.

SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain- Chedean Nation

Vice-Captain- Sune Luus

Suggested Playing XI for SA-W vs WI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shemaine Campbelle

Batters: Deandra Dottin, Tazmin Brits, Chedean Nation

All-rounders: Sune Luus, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

SA-W vs WI-W Probable XIs:

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Chloe Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Mignon du Preez, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail

West Indies Women: Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Hayley Matthews, Rashada Williams, Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor (c), Kycia Knight, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman

Advertisement

—

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here