SA20 2023: Full Schedule, Format, Franchises, Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

The inaugural edition of the SA20 is all set to get underway from Tuesday. MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will be in action in the opening fixture scheduled to be played at Newlands, Cape Town.
A total of six teams will feature in the first edition of the event and 33 matches will be played in the league stage. The summit clash is slated to be played on February 11 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
The competition aims at replicating the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will feature several global stars like including Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Quinton de Kock, Rashid Khan among others.
Tristian Stubbs had emerged as the most expensive player at the auction for SA20 after the 22-year-old was roped in by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise for an amount of Rand 9.2 million (USD 520,000 approx.).
SA20 Format
Six teams will play each other twice in a round-robin stage on home and away basis. After the completion of the first stage, the top four teams in the standings will qualify for the semi-finals.
SA20 Schedule
- MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals- January 10
- Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings- January 11
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals- January 12
- Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings- January 13
- MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants- January 13
- Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- January 14
- MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings- January 14
- Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals- January 15
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town- January 16
- Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants- January 17
- Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals- January 17
- MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- January 18
- Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings- January 18
- Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- January 19
- Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals- January 20
- Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town- January 21
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings- January 21
- Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals- January 22
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants- January 22
- MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals- January 23
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals- January 24
- Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants- January 24
- Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town- February 2
- Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals- February 3
- Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- February 3
- Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town: Centurion- February 4
- Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- February 5
- Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants- February 5
- Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town- February 6
- Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals- February 7
- Semi-Final: 1 vs 4- February 8
- Semi-Final: 2 vs 3- February 9
- Final: February 11
Live Telecast and Streaming Details
SA20 matches will be televised on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India. The matches will also be streamed live on JioCinema.
Squad Makeup
Each team comprises 18 players and a maximum of eight overseas cricketers can be signed by a franchise. Interestingly, all the six participating teams are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners.
