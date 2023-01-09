SA20 2023: Full Schedule, Format, Franchises, Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

The inaugural edition of the SA20 is all set to get underway from Tuesday. MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will be in action in the opening fixture scheduled to be played at Newlands, Cape Town.

A total of six teams will feature in the first edition of the event and 33 matches will be played in the league stage. The summit clash is slated to be played on February 11 at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

The competition aims at replicating the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and will feature several global stars like including Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Quinton de Kock, Rashid Khan among others.

Tristian Stubbs had emerged as the most expensive player at the auction for SA20 after the 22-year-old was roped in by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise for an amount of Rand 9.2 million (USD 520,000 approx.).

SA20 Format

Six teams will play each other twice in a round-robin stage on home and away basis. After the completion of the first stage, the top four teams in the standings will qualify for the semi-finals.

SA20 Schedule

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals- January 10

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings- January 11

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals- January 12

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings- January 13

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants- January 13

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- January 14

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings- January 14

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals- January 15

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs MI Cape Town- January 16

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants- January 17

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals- January 17

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- January 18

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings- January 18

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- January 19

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals- January 20

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town- January 21

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings- January 21

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals- January 22

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants- January 22

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals- January 23

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals- January 24

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants- January 24

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town- February 2

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals- February 3

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- February 3

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town: Centurion- February 4

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape- February 5

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants- February 5

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town- February 6

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals- February 7

Semi-Final: 1 vs 4- February 8

Semi-Final: 2 vs 3- February 9

Final: February 11

Live Telecast and Streaming Details

SA20 matches will be televised on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels in India. The matches will also be streamed live on JioCinema.

Squad Makeup

Each team comprises 18 players and a maximum of eight overseas cricketers can be signed by a franchise. Interestingly, all the six participating teams are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners.

