Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action. Betway SA20 received an official ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ report from the Match Officials’ Team that officiated in the match played between the Joburg Super Kings and the Pretoria Capitals on 17 January at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

As per the Betway SA20 ‘Suspected Illegal Bowling Action’ policy, the matter will be handed over to the independent Bowling Action Panel for adjudication. The Panel consists of Match Referee representative Mr Gerrie Pienaar, ex-Proteas fast bowler Mr Vernon Philander and Cricket South Africa (CSA) High Performance Manager Mr Vincent Barnes. The Panel has 7 days to review the video footage from the match in question and reach a conclusion.

During this period of review, Mr Phangiso may continue to play and bowl for the Joburg Super Kings.

Betway SA20 will update stakeholders once the matter is finalised and will not comment further while the independent assessment is ongoing.

