SA20: Joburg Super Kings win a last-ball thriller in Gqeberha; MI Cape Town Return To Winning Ways

The Betway SA20 has once again delivered a thrilling climax with the Joburg Super Kings lifting themselves off the basement of the Betway SA20 table with a last ball victory over the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at a heaving St George’s Park.

It was the home side that entered the contest on the back of three successive victories, but instead it was the Super Kings who finally found some form on Saturday evening.

Sunrisers’ seam bowler Sisanda Magala went from hero to villain to within a matter of seconds. Magala was tasked with defending eight runs off the final over and was excellent with his first four deliveries by restricting the Super Kings to just three runs.

This left the Super Kings requiring five runs off the final two deliveries. Unfortunately for Magala, Leus du Plooy squeezed out his fifth delivery for a boundary to level the scores.

But to add to the drama Magala had over-stepped and the delivery was ruled a no-ball which took the Super Kings home with one ball to spare.

Du Plooy finished unbeaten on 47 off 40 delivers that helped the Super Kings pass the Sunrisers’ 127 all out.

The left-hander had precious little support besides captain Faf du Plessis’ 37.

The victory was though set up by an impressive Super Kings bowling unit that combined spin and pace to devastating effect.

Left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso, who is allowed to bowl after being reported for suspected illegal bowling action earlier in the week, delivered a Player of the Match performance of 4/20.

Phangiso was excellent from the outset when he removed top-scorer Adam Rossington (40) before getting stuck into the Sunrisers’ dangerous middle-order of Tristan Stubbs (4), JJ Smuts (22) and Marco Jansen (6).

Phangiso’s heroics exposed the Sunrisers’ tail that allowed fast bowler Gerald Coetzee (4/24) to run through it to dismiss the home team for a paltry 127 in 18.4 overs.

The Sunrisers tried valiantly with the ball through spinners Jon Jon Smuts (1/8) and Roelof van der Merwe (2/16), but it was ultimately in vain.

MI Cape Town return to winning ways in Cape derby

MI Cape Town returned to winning ways after doing the double over neighbours Paarl Royals at Boland Park on Saturday.

The Newlands-based team had lost two consecutive matches prior to the trip to the winelands.

They now return temporarily to second place on 13 points after their tense 13-run victory. The Royals remain in fourth place with nine points after managing just 129/6 in response to MI Cape Town’s 142/9.

It was a match that remained in the balance until the penultimate over with the Royals requiring 23 off the final 12 balls.

The home team were favourites at that stage with Jos Buttler still at the crease unbeaten on 68.

But that was when MI Cape Town captain turned to his star bowler Jofra Archer to intervene.

Archer responded to his MI Cape Town captain’s call by removing his England skipper with the first ball of the penultimate over.

The Royals could not recover after Buttler’s loss despite Evan Jones and Ferisco Adams swinging with all their might for the final 11 deliveries.

It was a contest that was evenly balanced throughout. The Royals started in familiar fashion with the tournament’s leading wicket-taker Bjorn Fortuin dismissing both Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton, while also assisting in the run out of Sam Curran to leave MI Cape Town precariously placed at 9/3.

The pressure situation was tailor made though for Rassie van der Dussen with the Proteas batter responding with a responsible 49.

Van der Dussen received solid support from Grant Roelofson (34) and George Linde (24).

The Royals bowlers stuck to their task throughout with Lungi Ngidi (2/29), Ferisco Adams (2/31) and Tabraiz Shamsi (2/27) all chipping in to restrict MI Cape Town to 142/9.

It was sufficient on the day though with George Linde (2/23), Archer (1/31)

