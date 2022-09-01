SA20 League: CSKCL Reveals Joburg Super Kings Logo; Faf du Plessis to Lead

The Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited on Thursday revealed the logo of the team they acquired based out of Johannesburg in the SA20 League. They also announced the name of the team, its head coach, and the captain.

The team will be called Joburg Super Kings and will be led by veteran batter and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming will be on coaching duties who has been associated with the Chennai Super Kings since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The announcement was made during an interactive session involving CSKCL CEO KS Viswanathan, League Commissioner SA20 Graeme Smith, Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Stephen Fleming and CEO of The Wanderers Jono Leaf-Wright, with veteran broadcaster Mark Nicholas being the host.

“We have been looking for opportunities to get into outside franchise cricket for the past few years. Cricket South Africa’s league is a very good opportunity. When they launched the league, we were very keen because of the fact that we have always had a good relationship with Cricket South Africa and also the fact that we enjoy a very good support base in South Africa," Viswanatha said.

Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20, said, “We are very excited that we have been able to attract the likes of the Super Kings into South Africa. I mean they are an amazing franchise with a huge fanbase and the type of people you know with whom we can build a sustainable future with. So, from our perspective, we are very excited and we are looking forward to January (2023) and there is a lot of work that is taking place behind the scenes…Cricket South Africa has made a long-term commitment into this tournament…cleared the ICC window for 10 years now…So, we are very excited about the opportunity that this league is going to bring to our game in South Africa."

Faf du Plessis, captain of the Joburg Super Kings, said, “I have an extremely lucky and long relationship with Chennai. When the opportunity presented itself again, I was extremely happy with that. I think it’s going to be (the SA20 league) incredibly crucial for the sustainability of South African cricket. I’ve almost been seeing first-hand the difference that league cricket can have an impact on a country’s cricket. Certainly, been involved with the IPL for the last 10-11 years. You see the difference that it makes to the young generation and the young players, especially in that Indian cricket team and environment."

“That knowledge and wisdom and experience that you can share across with your young talent in your own country, I think that’s extremely important for the growth of the national team. The way that they’ve set up the league now looks like it’s going to be one of the big leagues across the globe. I’ve been lucky as a player and as a captain to have some really good leaders in my time. Starting under Graeme (Smith), then moving to AB de Villiers, then moving my time across to Chennai Super Kings, where Stephen Fleming was really influential at the beginning of my leadership journey. To be around MS Dhoni, to just watch and observe exactly what he does on and off the field…I’m extremely grateful to have learned from so many great players and leaders in the game. In terms of leadership, MS Dhoni has done the most. He’s the best guy to learn from," he added.

“My last memory of being at the Wanderers was with Chennai (Super Kings), winning the Champions League. I remember it very fondly, it’s a wonderful ground. First thing I remember was the support that we got through South Africa, which was a surprise for all of us. It just shows the passion of the South African cricket fans to follow good cricket and we like to produce that. We’re really hoping we can get good support from Johannesburg and around the country. That’s a big part of what Chennai is about," said head coach Stephen Fleming.

