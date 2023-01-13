SA20 Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming: Paarl Royals will aim to clinch their first win of the SA20 when they will be back in action today. It will be up against a buoyant Joburg Super Kings side. The SA20 fixture between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings is scheduled to be played at Boland Park in Paarl.

In the opening fixture of the tournament, Paarl Royals had to suffer a humiliating eight-wicket defeat at the hands of MI Cape Town. Explosive English batter Jos Buttler played a sublime knock of 51 in the match. However, his brilliance with the bat went in vain as MI Cape Town reached the target with 27 balls to spare. Paarl Royals are currently languishing at the bottom of the points of table and will be eager to move up.

Joburg Super Kings, on the other hand, kicked off the tournament on a promising note after registering a 16-run triumph over Durban’s Super Giants.

Ahead of today’s SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date SA20 match between Paarl Royals (PRL) and Joburg Super Kings (JOH) will be played?

The SA20 match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will take place on January 13, Friday.

Where will the SA20 match Paarl Royals (PRL) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) be played?

The match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will be played at the Boland Park in Paarl.

What time will the SA20 match Paarl Royals (PRL) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) begin?

The match between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings will begin at 5:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Paarl Royals (PRL) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) match?

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be televised on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Paarl Royals (PRL) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) match?

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Paarl Royals (PRL) vs Joburg Super Kings (JOH) Possible Starting XI:

Paarl Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Wihan Lubbe, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dane Vilas, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Ramon Simmonds, Codi Yusuf, Tabraiz Shamsi

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Lewis Gregory, Donovan Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Malusi Siboto, Aaron Phangiso

