SA20 Players' Auction: Kaviya Maran Bids for Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Netizens Can't Keep Calm - WATCH

The upcoming South African T20 League, named SA20, has already garnered the attention of Indian cricket fans. All six participating teams are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises and now, top brasses have gathered at the Cape Town International Convention Center for the players’ auction.

Meanwhile, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad Kaviya Maran was spotted at the auction table. She was bidding for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the franchise by the SRH management. Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn, who’s also SRH’s bowling coach, shared the photo of the auction table on social media.

The pictures of Maran sitting at the auction table is going viral on social media. Here’s how the fans reacted:

A total of 533 players have been listed out of which 17 players per team will be picked up. All six teams have already signed on a total of 22 players from a pool of 30 through a pre-auction direct-acquisition method.

MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants, Johannesburg Super Kings, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the six teams competing in the tournament’s inaugural season.

Each team had the option to choose up to five players prior to the auction. While Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape picked up only two, Paarl Royals picked three. MI Cape Town, Durban Super Giants and Johannesburg Super Kings picked a complete five.

The competition will take place in the six cities that the teams represent (Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Pretoria, and Gqeberha) and the tournament will be held between January to February 2023.

Signed Players

MI Cape Town- Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Durban Super Giants- Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley

Johannesburg Super Kings- Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd

Paarl Royals- David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy

Pretoria Capitals- Anrich Nortje, Miguel Pretorius

Sunrisers Eastern Cape- Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman.

