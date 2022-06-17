‘If he Excels as a Wicketkeeper-batter so Why Not?’: Ex-BCCI Selector Makes Bold Prediction on Dinesh Karthik

The past few months have been wonderful for veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. After getting picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the mega players’ auction, he utilised the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as his best chance of returning to Team India.

He was back in RCB after 7 years to fill the vacant spot of an experienced stumper. But hardly anyone had known that he would end the season as a finisher. He has been an exponent of agility when it comes to glovework and this season, he mixed it up with his heroics with the bat. 16 matches, 330 runs, an average of 55 and a strike rate of 183 – the numbers themselves speak about Karthik’s stubbornness of not letting the opportunity go away.

His efforts paid off. The man who spent a good amount of time in England commentating for Sky Sports in 2021 was now back in the Indian colours for South Africa T20Is. With a 21-ball 30 in Cuttack, he justified his selection and also his finisher’s role. The success story of Karthik continued with him getting named for the Ireland tour which comprises 2 T20Is. Hardik Pandya will lead the team while the 37-year-old is the main wicketkeeper.

The aim is to get a spot in the 15-man squad that will board the flight to Australia for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Since the team already has a healthy crop of wicketkeeper-batters, it will be a tough task for the selectors to filter the best 15 for the upcoming ICC event.

Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan are already the front-runners. With Sanju Samson also chipping in, Karthik’s case could complicate the job of the decision-makers. But former chief selector Saba Karim feels both Sanju and Karthik would have a chance, given they have different roles.

Answering a News18 Cricketnext query in a select media interaction conducted by Sony Sports Network, Karim said both Sanju and Karthik will have different roles to play, adding that there might be a chance for both.

“That (T20 World Cup) is a long way off but there are different roles for these players. DK is coming in as a finisher and a wicketkeeper-batter. In T20, there are two slots as per the latest trends emerging in. One, that is top-order batters at no. 3 and then you have one more set of middle-order batters and finishers. Sanju Samson comes in at no. 3 so, I look at him as a top-order batter and Karthik, I’m looking at him as a finisher. Both of them have distinct roles to play," Karim told News18 Cricketnext.

“There will be an opportunity for both. And if Dinesh Karthik excels as wicketkeeper-batter so why not? He will come in as a finisher and if Sanju Samson does well at No. 3 then there is always a place for him in the world cup team," he added.

Karthik will return to action against South Africa in the fourth T20I against India in Rajkot on Friday evening. The game remains crucial for India as they are already reeling 1-2 in the series and will have to win the game to keep their chances alive.

