SAC vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 28, 9:30 PM IST

SAC vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Syed Agha CC and Interglobe Marine: Interglobe Marine and Syed Agha CC will hope to continue their unbeaten run in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League when they take on each other on Thursday, April 28. Both the teams have featured in two league matches each and have won both.

Syed Agha CC are at the top of the Pool-Cross points table. In their last match, they scored a big win over Rehan Khan Events by 56 runs.

Coming to Interglobe Marine, they are third in the points table due to the low net run rate. The team is coming into the Thursday game after hammering Mid East Metals in their most recent encounter by six wickets. Yasir Kaleen was the standout performer for his team with a knock of 37 runs off 16 balls.

Ahead of the match between Syed Agha CC and Interglobe Marine, here is everything you need to know:

SAC vs IGM Telecast

Syed Agha CC vs Interglobe Marine game will not be telecast in India.

SAC vs IGM Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

SAC vs IGM Match Details

The third match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 28, Thursday.

SAC vs IGM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asif Khan

Vice-Captain: Khalid Shah

Suggested Playing XI for SAC vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sandeep Singh, Khalid Shah, Yasir Kaleem

Batters: Asif Khan, Aryan Saxena, Hassan Eisakhel

All-rounders: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sher Khan

Bowlers: Asif Mumtaz, Harsh Desai, Simranjeet Singh Kang

SAC vs IGM Probable XIs

Syed Agha CC: Atiq Ullah, Niaz Khan, Abdullah Khan(wk), Sher Khan, Hassan Eisakhel, Khalid Shah, Harsh Desai, Aryan Saxena, Faisal Altaf, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Omid Rahman

Interglobe Marine: Basil Hameed, Asif Mumtaz, Amjad Gul, Asif Khan, Luqman Hazrat, Harry Bharwal, Sandeep Singh, Vishnu Sukumaran, Yasir Kaleem(wk), Muhammad Taimoor, Chundangapoyil Rizwan

