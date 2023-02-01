Sachin Felicitates Shafali Verma-led U19 WC Champions in Ahmedabad, BCCI Awards 5 Cr Prize Money – WATCH

The champions of the inaugural Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup were felicitated on Wednesday at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shafali Verma & Co played a brilliant brand of cricket and etched their name in the record books, clinching the title by beating England in the summit clash by 7 wickets. Shweta Sehrawat topped the run-scoring charts, hammering 297 runs with the help of three half-centuries. Meanwhile, Parshavi Chopra was India’s leading wicket-taker, scalping 11 wickets from 6 matches.

Ahead of the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand, Shafali and her girls received a rousing reception at the stadium. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar delivered a motivational speech at the felicitation ceremony, congratulating the young girls for their glorious achievement.

“I can assure you the that the entire nation and the well-wishers of Indian cricket will celebrate and cherish this victory for years to come. To me, the dream started in 1983 when I was 10 years old. By winning this world cup, you have actually given birth to many dreams. There are so many young girls in the country and beyond who aspire to be like you. So, a big congratulations. You have a responsibility because you’ve become role models now," Sachin said.

“I’m sure you will go strength to strength and achieve much more laurels for the country.

“The beginning of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," Sachin added.

Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women’s cricket in the country.

“What BCCI has been able to do and the officials’ contribution in helping women’s cricket prosper, I think it’s a sign that we will really do well (in future)."

During the brief felicitation function, which was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the dignitaries handed over a cheque of Rs five crore to the victorious India U-19 women’s team as announced by the board secretary earlier.

