Sachin Tendukar Leads Former India Cricketers In Wishing President-Elect Draupadi Murmu

Former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman on Thursday congratulated NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu for emerging victorious in the Presidential election.

Celebrations were being held at several places across the country.

In a tweet, Sachin said: “Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji’s journey of progress despite personal hardships can inspire people across all walks of life. Heartiest congratulations on being elected the next Hon. President of India. Wishing the best of health & happiness to outgoing Hon. President Ram Nath Kovind ji."

Murmu has crossed the 50 per cent mark after the third round of counting. An official announcement on her win is expected after all the votes are counted.

Counting of votes for the Presidential poll started on Thursday at the Parliament House in the national capital.

Murmu and Sinha were pitted against each other in the contest. It emerged that votes were clearly stacked in Murmu’s favour.

Keeping in view the support extended by various parties, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Murmu had a clear edge over Opposition’s Sinha.

Voting for the Presidential polls concluded on Monday (July 18)with over 99 per cent of voting.

