Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Centurion Shreyas Iyer For Great Start to Test Career

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has lauded middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer for his sublime century on his debut Test against New Zealand on Friday at Eden Park, Kanpur. Iyer slammed a sublime century on his Test debut to lead India’s fightback. He was dismissed on 105 off 171 balls as his innings was laced with 13 fours and two sixes. The 26-year-old became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut in Indian soil and overall 16th Indian to the triple-figure mark in his first innings of a Test match.

Tendulkar took to Twitter to congratulate the Mumbai batter for an impressive start to his Test career.

Advertisement

“Great start to your Test career, @ShreyasIyer15. Nice to see you as a part of #TeamIndia in ‘whites’. Good luck!" Tendulkar tweeted.

>Also Read | Pat Cummins Announced as Australia Test Captain, Steve Smith Named His Deputy

In Virat Kohli’s absence, Iyer got a chance to make his debut. The 26-year-old received his maiden Test cap from legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar.

A Test cap that has come after 4592 first-class runs in 54 matches at an average of 52.18. Iyer made his ODI debut back in 2017, played 54 limited-overs matches. He scored 1393 runs at an average of 42.7 in ODIs and 27.6 in T20Is. Seeing his ability to score runs freely, it was believed that sooner or later he will be included in the Test squad.

Shreyas Iyer became the 10th Indian player to score a century on Test debut.

Advertisement

>Also Read | IND vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer Joins Elite Club With Maiden Test Century on Debut

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman also heaped huge praise on Iyer for showing maturity in his debut Test knock.

Advertisement

“A magnificent innings under pressure from #ShreyasIyer . Showed great maturity, composure and class and becomes the 16th Indian to Score Century on Test Debut. Well Played @ShreyasIyer15 . Many more to come !" Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Iyer joined an elusive list of players - Iyer joined Lala Amarnath, Deepak Shodhan, AG Kripal Singh, Abbas Ali Baig, Hanumant Singh, Gundappa Vishwanath, Surender Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, Pravin Amre, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw who have scored a century on a Test debut.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here