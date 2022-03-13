Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates 'Talented' Sreesanth on Retirement, Wishes Him Best For 2nd Innings

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a congratulatory message for S Sreesanth who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. Tendulkar and Sreesanth were part of India’s historic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. The legendary India cricketer said that he always rated Sreesanth as a talented bowler with a lot of skills.

Sreesanth played 27 Tests for India in which he claimed 87 wickets while he represented the Men in Blue in 53 ODIs where he snared 75 scalps. The pacer was also part of India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winning team and took the catch of Misbah Ul Haq to seal the win in the finale against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Tendulkar posted a note for Sreesanth on Instagram and wished him the best for the future.

“Always rated you as a talented bowler with a lot of skills. Congratulations @sreesanthnair36, on representing India over the years. All the very best for your 2nd innings."

Sreesanth took to Twitter on Wednesday and said it’s a ‘difficult day’ day for him as he bid adieu to professional cricket after playing for 25 years during which he ‘always pursued success and winning cricket games’.

“For the next generation of cricketers..I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I ve cherished every moment," Sreesanth wrote.

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats ) cricket…."

Sreesanth, who was banned for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, was hopeful of making a comeback to this year’s season. The pacer’s life ban was lifted by the Supreme Court in 2019.

Recently, Sreesanth registered his name for the IPL mega auction with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. However, no franchise showed interest in signing the veteran bowler.

