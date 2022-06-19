Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Best Scrambled Eggs in The World on Father's Day Made by Son Arjun

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar posted a photo with his son Arjun on the occasion of Father’s Day. The Master Blaster is seen having scrambled eggs made by Arjun Tendulkar for him on the special occasion.

Sachin rated the scrambled eggs by son Arjun as the best in the world and said that the texture and consistency of it was good.

“Had the best scrambled eggs in the world today made by Arjun. The creaminess, texture and consistency was so good! A breakfast filled with love…couldn’t have asked for more. #FathersDay," Tendulkar tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Sachin posted a video on social media and wrote, “Every child’s first Hero is his father. I was no different. Even today, I remember what he taught me, his unconditional love & how he let me find my own path. Happy Father’s Day everyone! #FathersDay."

Arjun failed to get a chance in the Mumbai Indians playing XI for back to back seasons. He was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 Lakh in IPL 2022 auction but didn’t get a game despite his team’s dismal performance this season.

Recently, Tendulkar advised Arjun to continue the hardwork as it’s the only way how the results will follow.

“And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow," said Tendulkar on his Youtube channel.

Tendulkar is the mentor of the Mumbai Indians but he doesn’t involve himself in the team selection as he feels it up to the management to field the best XI.

“And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned," Tendulkar stressed.

