Sachin Tendulkar & Friends Bond Over Coffee Made By Master Blaster | WATCH VIDEO

Cricket fans worldwide admired Sachin Tendulkar’s legendary batting skills but off-late his culinary skills have become a talking point on social media. Sachin on Friday posted a video of himself making coffee for his friends. The clip shows Sachin talking about his love for making coffee, especially for friends. Instead of fancy coffee machines, the cricketing legend uses a simple kettle to make his coffee. “Doston ke saath acche time ke liye kabhi kabhi thodi coffee kaafi hoti hai! (Coffee is all you need to have some quality time with friends)," read the caption shared with the video on Instagram.

Talking about his love for coffee, Sachin had earlier called the drink his favourite and said that he likes to start his day with a cup of coffee. Posting a video on International Coffee Day on October 1 2020, Sachin revealed that he did not just like drinking coffee but also brewing it. Adding that a cup of coffee helps burn fat and boost metabolism, Sachin said it has worked well for him so far. And not just hot coffee, Sachin also likes to chill with a cup of cold coffee on lazy summer noons.

Representing India for over 25 years, Sachin played 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. He hung his boots finishing as the highest run-getter in international cricket in both Test and ODIs. Sachin amassed over 34,000 international runs while scoring 100 centuries. He was the first batter to score a white-ball double ton and also holds the record for playing the most number of matches in any format barring T20I.

Sachin is currently involved as the mentor of the IPL team Mumbai Indians, a team he also played and won the title for. The season, however, has not gone well for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

With just three wins in their 12 games, the five-time champions are already out of the tournament and placed at the bottom of the points table. Mumbai struggled to get its batting combination right and the failure of Rohit and other top-order batters became a big obstacle to the team getting the momentum right. Mumbai became the first side to lose their first games in any season of IPL.

